Russia may launch limited military operation against NATO following war in Ukraine, - Dutch Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands has warned in its new defence strategy that, once the war in Ukraine has ended, the Russian Federation may launch a limited military operation against one of the NATO countries.

According to Censor.NET, this is set out in the Dutch Ministry of Defence’s annual defence policy strategy document, published by NU.nl.

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Intelligence forecasts: from a ‘grey zone’ to an outright attack

In the Netherlands, it is emphasised that the European security architecture has undergone changes. The Russian regime has no intention of resting on its laurels and regards European countries as potential targets for future hybrid or local military strikes.

"Europe finds itself in a 'grey zone' between war and peace. According to intelligence services, Russia is preparing for a protracted confrontation with Europe. In the worst-case scenario, Russia will launch a limited military operation against a NATO member once the war against Ukraine has ended", the government document states.

Read more: Ukraine is to receive Patriot systems and drones from Netherlands, - statement by Fedorov in Hague

The Defence of the Netherlands

Analysing the lessons learnt from the full-scale war in Ukraine, the Dutch command stated that the modern battlefield is entirely dominated by unmanned technologies. It is precisely the widespread use of UAVs that is currently causing the highest number of casualties on both sides.

The Dutch Ministry of Defence therefore wishes to move in this direction, and within five years, "more than half of operational results are to be achieved using unmanned systems".