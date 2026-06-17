Ukraine is to receive Patriot systems and drones from Netherlands, - statement by Fedorov in Hague

Photo: Укрінформ

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has stated that Ukraine is receiving both Patriot air defence systems and significant support in the field of unmanned technology from the Netherlands.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform; he made the remarks during a joint press conference with the Dutch Minister of Defence, Dylan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, in The Hague.

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"If we compare the level of support your country provides with that of the rest of the world, and with European countries in particular, it is very high... We can see this because we have received both the Patriot system and PURL contributions in recent years, and the Netherlands has supported a very effective programme relating to drones," he said.

Fedorov also expressed his gratitude for the additional funding for air defence systems announced by the Netherlands. He emphasised that Russia is increasingly compensating for its setbacks on the front line with massive missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine.

According to him, Putin is unable to achieve his objectives on the battlefield, which is why he is attacking Ukrainian cities with ballistic and cruise missiles. During the latest attacks, civilian homes, infrastructure, and the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra were hit.

According to him, additional investment in air defence means, first and foremost, saving the lives of Ukrainian citizens.

Read more: Every serviceman will able to use ’calculator’ to work out when they will be discharged, - Fedorov

"I would like to express my gratitude once again. This contribution is saving the lives of Ukrainians. It gives us the chance to repel Putin’s attacks... I would also like to thank you for the announcement regarding support for drones manufactured in your country, and the joint production that is currently taking place. I would like to return to the issue of quality once more. In other words, these are not just any drones whose effectiveness we do not know and cannot predict. We know exactly which products are effective and which are working today to secure our victory. This includes, as our President says, long-range strikes that will strike a blow against our enemy. Therefore, I would like to thank you once again for this support," he said.

The minister also welcomed the signing of a memorandum of cooperation on innovation between Ukraine and the Netherlands.

According to him, during the visit, the Ukrainian delegation familiarised itself with the work of one of the Netherlands’ leading innovation centres.

"What we are working on together today is changing the situation on the battlefield," he said.

Read more: Crimea "will become island" in near future; occupiers are in for hell, - Fedorov

He emphasised that the Netherlands is providing a high level and quality of assistance and is helping Ukraine in its fight for freedom. At every level of communication with your country, we see a focus on results, and we have plans – ambitious plans – for achieving even more. Thank you for your support."

According to him, Ukraine is ready not only to receive support, but also to share its own experience and expertise in the field of unmanned systems and the development of modern security systems.