Poland will not supply MiG-29s to Ukraine due to dispute over drones, - Kosiniak-Kamysz

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has stated that Ukraine has not fulfilled the agreement to exchange MiG-29 fighter jets for drone manufacturing technology.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement during an appearance on the programme Gość Wydarzeń on Polsat News.

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According to the minister, Poland had offered Ukraine a partnership-based model of cooperation, which involved the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets in exchange for access to Ukrainian drone production technology and the relevant expertise.

"I proposed what I believe to be a very partnership-based approach: MiGs in exchange for drones. The Ukrainians initially agreed, but failed to honour this agreement, so there will be no MiGs for Ukraine, as Poland has neither drones nor the capabilities to utilise them," Kosiniak-Kamysz stated.

Poland is interested in Ukrainian developments

The minister noted that Ukraine has made significant achievements in the field of unmanned technologies and could share some of its expertise in exchange for military aid.

"Ukraine has such significant capabilities in the field of drones that, in return for the military equipment provided to it, it could share its know-how with Poland and grant partial access to its technologies," emphasised the head of the Polish Ministry of Defence.

Poland has announced a tougher approach to cooperation

Kosiniak-Kamysz also noted that the current Polish government is more resolute in defending national interests in its relations with Ukraine than the previous one, although it continues to adhere to the principle of solidarity.

At the same time, he stressed that he does not consider the decision by the previous Polish government to transfer weapons to Ukraine without any conditions during the first months of Russia’s full-scale invasion to have been a mistake.

"They did the right thing; I’ll go further: I would have done the same. Ukraine was in a much more difficult situation at the time," the minister concluded.

Read more: Poland has still not handed over promised MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine: it is waiting for Kyiv’s drone technology