Russia again attacks DTEK energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region: power supply quickly restored

The enemy once again attacked DTEK energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to DTEK’s press center.

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What are the consequences?

According to the company, the enemy shelled energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region over the past day. As a result, some families in the frontline area were left without electricity.

DTEK power engineers quickly began restoration work. Within a few hours, electricity was restored to all families who had been left without power as a result of the attack.

See more: Occupiers have attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times: one person has been killed and one man is in critical condition