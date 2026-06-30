Russia again attacks DTEK energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region: power supply quickly restored
The enemy once again attacked DTEK energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to DTEK’s press center.
What are the consequences?
According to the company, the enemy shelled energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region over the past day. As a result, some families in the frontline area were left without electricity.
DTEK power engineers quickly began restoration work. Within a few hours, electricity was restored to all families who had been left without power as a result of the attack.
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