Programme for direct funding of units will be scaled up, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the expansion of the programme for direct funding of combat units, including an increase in resources for battalions and separate funding for artillery units in the combat zone.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The President listened to a report by Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, on the outcome of his discussions with the commanders of the combat brigades.

"Firstly, the programme for direct funding of units is working well. We will be scaling up this programme. From next month, the level of funding per battalion carrying out combat missions will increase. Since last year, when this funding was launched, it has already enabled brigades to speed up the procurement of drones and other necessary equipment.

"There will now be more funding for each combat battalion, and separate funding will also be made available for artillery units operating in the combat zone, as well as for corps-level units carrying out combat missions. A decision has already been taken by the High Command on this matter, and our units will receive additional resources in July," he emphasised.

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Zelenskyy also noted that the programme for the guaranteed monthly deployment of personnel to combat brigades is proving its effectiveness.

"The programme has been in place since December 2025 and is now steadily strengthening the brigades. This means greater predictability for commanders in terms of management and significantly greater scope for units to organise the training of their personnel independently," added the Head of State.

Pavlis reported on communications with partners regarding specific agreements on strengthening air defence.

"There are additional steps we can take through cooperation between the United States and European countries. It is important that Ukrainian diplomats ensure, one hundred per cent, the necessary communication between the armed forces of the relevant states. Missiles and air defence systems for Ukraine are the top priority in our international efforts. Thank you to everyone who is helping!" he concluded.