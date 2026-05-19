Issue of mobilization age depends on situation at front, Palisa says

The authorities do not plan to lower the mobilization age, but allow for changes depending on the situation at the front. Women’s mobilization remains voluntary.

Pavlo Palisa, deputy head of the President’s Office and a brigadier general, said this in an interview with 24 Channel, Censor.NET informs.

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According to him, the issue of lowering the mobilization age for men aged 18 to 24 and introducing restrictions on travel abroad is not currently relevant and is not under consideration.

"Everything will depend on the situation at the front, but at the moment this issue is not being considered, and is not even being raised at the level of risk assessment," Palisa added.

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Women’s mobilization: voluntary only and under the same conditions

Forced conscription of women is not currently being considered or planned.

"No, the issue of mobilizing women is not on the table now. This is exclusively voluntary participation. Women, like men, can sign a contract under the general terms," Palisa said.

He also commented on the possibility of introducing separate or simplified contract terms for women. According to him, the Ministry of Defense is currently developing a single set of service rules for everyone.

"The conditions will be quite attractive," the deputy head of the President’s Office summed up.

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