Fedorov on search for women evading mobilisation: It was technical issue, all restrictions have been lifted

Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov commented on cases where women were placed on the TCR’s wanted list for breaching military registration rules.

He made this statement during Question Time to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

"I personally looked into this matter. It was a technical issue on the part of the Kharkiv TCR. No fines were imposed on any women. All restrictions have been lifted, and the search has been called off.

I have now set the task of implementing all necessary technical safeguards to ensure such incidents do not happen again. To eliminate the human factor that could lead to such situations at any of the TCRs," the minister replied.

Read more: More than 1,000 Drone Line crews are hitting every fourth target on front, Fedorov says

What led up to this?

Earlier, the media reported the story of a woman from Kyiv who was placed on the TCR’s wanted list, even though she had not registered with them.

The Land Forces stated that this was a mistake.

They later added that there are no plans to mobilise women, and that errors in the ‘Oberig’ system are due to technical shortcomings.

Read more: Service members under 18–25 contract will receive one-year deferment after service – Fedorov