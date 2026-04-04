There are no plans to mobilise women; errors in "Oberih" system are due to technical shortcomings, - Army

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Land Forces have stated that there are no plans to mobilise women. Reports to this effect are false, and military service for women remains voluntary.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Army’s Telegram channel.

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"In recent days, reports have begun to appear en masse in the Ukrainian media and online about alleged preparations for the mobilisation of women into the army. This information is baseless, manipulative and is being used by the enemy to undermine mobilisation processes, as well as to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement reads.

It is noted that there have been no changes in Ukrainian legislation regarding the regulation of this process. Women may join the Armed Forces of Ukraine solely of their own volition, and only female citizens with medical or pharmaceutical education are required to register for military service.

Problems identified in the database

Following the accidental registration of a Ukrainian citizen without the relevant education, the Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Land Forces conducted an internal investigation to establish the causes of the incident.

The investigation revealed that the erroneous information had been entered into the ‘Oberig’ information and communication system as far back as 2021.

Further analysis revealed other similar cases involving the incorrect creation of individual records in the system.

Read also on Censor.NET: Kyiv woman wrongly placed on wanted list for evading mobilisation, says Army

Restrictions on data correction

Territorial recruitment and social support centres currently lack the technical capability to amend or delete such records.

The reason is that the "Oberig" Information and Control System does not provide for a mechanism to delete data on individuals who are not conscripts, persons liable for military service or reservists, due to non-compliance with current regulatory and legal acts.

The Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Land Forces has approached the General Staff and the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine with proposals to rectify the identified shortcomings in the system.

The ministry notes that the situation is under constant monitoring, and all identified cases are being analysed in detail. It also emphasises its readiness for dialogue to resolve the issue.

If any incorrect data is found in the "Oberig" system, citizens are asked to contact the Army’s hotline: 0 800 301 937.

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