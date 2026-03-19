Kyiv woman declared wanted by TCR although she had not registered – media

A Kyiv woman was entered into the register of persons liable for military service and declared wanted for evading mobilization. The woman says she has no medical or pharmaceutical education and did not contact a Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR&SS).

This was reported by Suspilne, Censor.NET says.

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Details

Iryna Kharatsydi-Lohinova works as the head of HR at one of the companies. Last year, she submitted a report to the Defense Ministry on persons liable for military service and saw her own data there as well:

"I thought maybe it was just a mistake, that I had somehow ended up there by accident, and I did not worry too much about it. Then, after some time, I thought: 'What was so interesting there, what was that?' and installed Reserve+, updated my data there, and indeed the data showed up. Soldier, registration category of persons liable for military service in clubs and libraries, artist. Well, I am a philologist. They took my data, uploaded it, ran it through all the systems, nobody checked anything, they made up whatever they wanted."

Six months later, the woman received a call from one of Kharkiv’s District TCR&SS. She had studied at a university there.

"The district police officer said that he was looking for me because I had been put on the National Police wanted list in connection with hiding from mobilization," she said.

Iryna updated the app once again and saw that she was already wanted. The app also contained data on a military medical commission she had passed 20 years earlier. After that, she sent inquiries to the territorial recruitment centers in Kharkiv and also went to the territorial recruitment center at her place of registration in Kyiv.





Read more: Ukraine should reinstate conscription for women – AFU gender advisor Hryhorieva

What do lawyers say?

"The lawyer at the Obolon TCR&SS who checked my data says: 'We do not have your data, we do not see your file.' I asked whether there was any algorithm, what a person is supposed to do in such cases. To that, the lawyer said: 'Well, you can register, and then we will deal with your case.' That is, I am supposed to register in order to prove that I did not register," she explained.

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Position of the TCR&SS

At the district TCR&SS in Kharkiv, Iryna was told that part of the data had been lost during hostilities in Kharkiv in the summer of 2022. Therefore, they cannot confirm or refute the information.

"Based on the above, we inform you that at present there are no legal grounds to remove you from the military register of persons liable for military service," they replied.

Read more: Relatives may send women to military so that men can stay home with children – AFU gender adviser Hryhoriieva

Defense Ministry’s explanation

Oleh Berestovyi, head of the Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Information Technologies, explained that Reserve+ displays information from the state register of persons liable for military service. All records get there either from paper files held by TCR and SS or from other state databases.

"There are practically no mistakes now. They could have occurred when data was entered manually during the digitization of files. A person’s data, along with their tax ID number, was entered into the Oberih register by territorial recruitment center staff from the file card. In such cases, we recommend submitting a request in Reserve+ to correct the data online and waiting until an operator can manually confirm or refute a particular claim. Or coming with documents to the territorial recruitment center where you are registered and asking them to clarify the data in the register," he said.

Lawyer Polina Marchenka says that Iryna’s inclusion in the register of persons liable for military service is groundless. The procedure was violated at several stages: the absence of an actual summons, and disregard for the woman’s place of residence and registration.

This week, Iryna was removed from the wanted list, but her registration was not recognized as unlawful. Therefore, the woman will continue sending inquiries and complaints so that she is removed from the register. If that does not help, she will go to court.

See more: 300,000 hryvnias for transfer to rear unit: District TCR & SS official detained in Odesa. PHOTOS