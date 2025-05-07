Ukraine should reinstate conscription for women – AFU gender advisor Hryhorieva

Oksana Hryhoriieva, Gender Advisor to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has expressed support for reinstating conscription in Ukraine that would include women.

As reported by Censor.NET, she made this statement during the "War Has a Woman’s Face" conference hosted by Hromadske.

"Personally, I support bringing back conscription. Let these girls undergo training — even abroad. NATO will help us with that. But they need to be trained," Hryhoriieva said.

Hryhoriieva was asked whether Ukraine should introduce mandatory mobilization for women. According to her, Ukrainian society is currently not ready and would not accept such a step.

"There would be many protests. We have many different women’s movements — political, human rights-oriented, and so on — but we don’t have a single movement advocating for women’s mobilization," the advisor added.

Earlier, the Gender Advisor noted that there is currently no basis for mandatory mobilization of women in Ukraine, "as long as there are still enough men hiding behind women’s skirts."