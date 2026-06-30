Former Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki has donated Ukrainian medal to museum dedicated to victims of the Volyn tragedy, - media reports
Former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has donated the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, which he received from Ukraine, to the Museum of Remembrance for the Victims of the Volyn Tragedy in Chełm, Poland.
According to Censor.NET, RMF24 reports this.
The medal was handed over to the museum
Morawiecki, who led the Polish government from 2017 to 2023, said he was returning the Ukrainian state award "as a gesture of protest".
"May this award serve as a symbol of remembrance there for the tens of thousands of innocent Poles who were brutally murdered during the Volyn massacre," said the former prime minister.
He also called for the passing of a law that would prohibit state funding of organisations which, in his words, "glorify, praise, endorse, support or justify Ukrainian nationalists who killed Poles".
Dvorchik also announced the presentation of the award
During a press conference, Michal Dworczyk, a member of the Polish Sejm, announced that he would also be donating to the museum the award he had received from the President of Ukraine.
"We believe that cooperation between Poles and Ukrainians is possible. We believe that it should take place, but it must be based on the truth. Reconciliation is only possible when we stand on the side of the truth," said Dworczyk.
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