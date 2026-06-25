Dispute over orders with Ukraine is "somewhat pointless," Polish MFA says

The Polish Foreign Ministry has sharply criticized the actions of President Karol Nawrocki regarding stripping Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle, calling the conflict "pointless."

This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski on RMF FM radio, Censor.NET reports.

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Bartoszewski made it clear that the foreign ministry considers the current Polish president's reaction harmful to bilateral relations.

"This dispute over orders is somewhat pointless. It is bad that President Zelenskyy made such a decision (to name it after the Heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army - Ed.), but it was not necessarily necessary to strip him of the Order of the White Eagle," he said.

Read more: Polish MP Kowalski has called for Ukrainians to be deported from country due to controversy surrounding UPA

When journalists asked about the legal side of the issue, namely the fate of Prime Minister Donald Tusk's countersignature, which by law was supposed to approve the president's decision to strip him of the award, Bartoszewski replied that the matter was closed. Since Volodymyr Zelenskyy had acted pre-emptively and returned the award on his own, there is nothing left for the prime minister to sign.

"What is the prime minister supposed to countersign if the order is kept in the Presidential Palace? The matter is closed," he said.

Gdansk forum: EUR 10 billion instead of political quarrels

Bartoszewski also rejected attempts to link Volodymyr Zelenskyy's absence from the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk to the "order scandal," assuring that this does not affect the effectiveness of the summit in any way.

"The presence of Mr. President (of Ukraine - Ed.) has nothing to do with this. The most important thing is that about five thousand people came there, including two thousand business representatives. They are discussing specific potential opportunities and concluding agreements. They say that about 2,000 agreements worth almost EUR 10 billion may be concluded," he added.

Read more: Nawrocki responded to Zelenskyy regarding situation with order: ’This is not matter of Polish domestic policy’

Background

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).

In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements:

Read more: Tusk calls Zelenskyy’s absence from conference gesture of de-escalation