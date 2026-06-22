Nawrocki responded to Zelenskyy regarding situation with order: ’This is not matter of Polish domestic policy’

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has commented on the remarks made by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who stated that the situation regarding the revocation of his Order of the White Eagle was linked to internal political struggles in Poland.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing Polsat News.

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What is known?

"All patriots understand the extent of the crimes committed by Ukrainian nationalists on Polish soil. How dramatic those times were. The dispute concerns the interpretation of historical issues and the fact that, in Poland, we do not accept the red-and-black Bandera flag," commented the Polish leader.

Navrotsky noted that he could not imagine a situation in which Polish patriots – and especially the Polish President and government – would not stand together and united in such a situation.

"Volodymyr, Mr President, this dispute has absolutely nothing to do with Poland’s internal affairs. There are no such issues, because all Poles know and understand just how much harm Ukrainian nationalists have caused to Poles and Polish children. President Zelenskyy is mistaken, thank you," he added.

Read more: Poland has criticized Ukraine’s return of Polish awards

What led up to it?

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the UPA.

In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements: