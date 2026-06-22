Poland has criticized Ukraine’s return of Polish awards

Zbigniew Bogucki, head of the Polish President’s Office, stated that Ukrainian officials are forgetting Poland’s assistance by returning state honors.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Bogucki's X.

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"Ukrainian officials are casually returning Polish awards, forgetting that it was precisely these hands that reached out for help, and that this help came from Polish hands: from the Polish government, local authorities, nongovernmental organizations, and millions of Poles," Bogucki commented.

He accompanied his post with an excerpt from the poem "On Ingratitude" by the poet Ludwik Kropiński.

What preceded it?

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the UPA.

In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements:

Read more: White Eagle Order scandal: Poland explains its position on Zelenskyy, Mussolini and Schröder