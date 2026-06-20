Zelenskyy sent Order of White Eagle to Nawrocki via "Nova Poshta": "We believed that it had been awarded specifically to Ukrainian people and our army.". PHOTO

Today, 20 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Order of the White Eagle to the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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A special symbol

"Yesterday, the President of Poland noted that the Order of the White Eagle is no ordinary honour. It is a symbol of the highest trust bestowed by the Republic of Poland. It signifies a special bond with the Polish state and the people’s profound gratitude. Such a symbol requires not only merit but also respect for the values that form the foundation of our community.



So, if it is considered that this special symbol can remain with Catherine the Great, Benito Mussolini, and Gerhard Schröder, then we in Ukraine will not argue with that," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Tusk on Zelenskyy’s stripped Order of White Eagle: Conflict between Poland and Ukraine pleases Putin

He noted that Ukraine is grateful to the Polish people for their support and cooperation, which plays a significant role in the struggle "for our and your independence from Russia".



The President also emphasised that Ukraine never forgets this solidarity and knows that cooperation between states and peoples in our region is one of the tangible guarantees of security for both Ukrainians and every neighbouring state.



"Ukraine will continue to defend itself in this war unleashed by Russia, and we will certainly achieve a just peace.



Ukraine is grateful to all peoples, states and leaders who will continue to stand with us on the path to defending freedom and who, together with Ukraine, will be the guarantors of post-war peace in Europe and a new, genuine security.



Ukraine will remain open to all meaningful forms of cooperation with Poland, in order to try to prevent differing interpretations of the complex and painful chapters of our peoples’ past and to ensure due respect for all the innocent victims of the 20th century," he added.

Respect for Ukrainians

According to the president, Ukrainians are doing everything in their power to ensure that Europe does not lose out in this century.



"I am proud of our people and EVERY Ukrainian soldier – the millions of Ukrainian men and women who deserve unquestionable respect for the heroism shown by the Ukrainian people in defending themselves against Russian aggression.



We believed that the Order of the White Eagle was intended for the Ukrainian people and our army in 2023. That is what was said at the time. Today, I have sent the Order to the President of Poland.



"I think the future will confirm the respect for Ukrainians," he concluded.

What led up to this?

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the UPA.

In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements: