Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Bodnar returns award after decision on Zelenskyy

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, announced that he was returning a Polish award after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was stripped of the Order of the White Eagle.

According to Censor.NET, he posted this on Facebook.

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The diplomat emphasized that this move has both an emotional and a political dimension amid the ongoing war.

Ukrainian-Polish Relations and Shared Interests

Bodnar emphasized that Ukrainians view Poland as an important ally, partner, and friend, especially given the extensive support Warsaw provided at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

He also noted that Kyiv and Warsaw share a significant number of common interests, particularly in the area of security, and that relations between the two countries have shown noticeable progress over the past year and a half.4

"But I cannot remain indifferent to a decision that I consider historically unjust. While I understand the emotions prevailing in Poland, I cannot accept that the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy—a friend of Poland and the head of a state that is courageously defending itself against the Russian aggressor and safeguarding peace in Europe—has been denied Poland’s highest honor," he said.

The Decision to Award the Prize and the Diplomat's Reaction

Commenting on the decision to strip the President of Ukraine of Poland’s highest honor, Bodnar called it a "historically unjust" move, one that is particularly painful during wartime.

He stated that he could not agree with this decision, since Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russian aggression and to safeguard the security of all of Europe.

"Amid Russia's war against Ukraine, under rocket and drone attacks, this decision is particularly painful and emotional, as it is seen as a gesture directed at the entire Ukrainian people. Under these circumstances, I am forced to return the Knight's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland," Bodnar said.

Read more: Sikorski responded to Nawrocki: Russia is happy with decision regarding Zelenskyy

A Call for Dialogue and Mutual Respect

The diplomat expressed his conviction that, even in the face of differences, Ukraine and Poland must maintain their capacity for dialogue.

"We may have different views and disagree, but we must not lose our ability to listen to one another and seek solutions through dialogue. Let’s remember that our disputes always benefit the enemy—Moscow… I am confident that, with goodwill, we will find reasonable solutions," he added.

What happened before that?

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honor, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the UPA.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha declined the Commander's Cross with Star of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland in response to Polish President Karol Nawrocki's decision to strip Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Poland's highest honor, the Order of the White Eagle.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, declined the Order of Merit of Poland.