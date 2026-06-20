Sikorski responded to Nawrocki: Russia is happy with decision regarding Zelenskyy
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski noted that Russia had reacted positively to the Polish president's decision to award Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on X.
Sikorsky commented on a post by Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, who reacted to Polish President Karol Nawrocki’s decision regarding the order awarded by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Commenting on the situation, Medvedev stated that stripping Zelenskyy of his Polish state award was a long-awaited step that had "finally" come to pass. He, as usual, made harsh remarks about the Ukrainian president, using the same propaganda rhetoric that Russia employs in the context of the war against Ukraine.
Response from the Polish Minister
In response, Sikorski highlighted the Russian official’s remarks and briefly commented on them on the social media platform X. His reaction was concise and expressed support for the Polish president: "We’ve got your back, President Nawrotski."
What happened before that?
Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honor, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the UPA.
In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements:
- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha declined the Commander's Cross with Star of the Order "For Merit to Poland" in response to Polish President Karol Nawrocki's decision to strip Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Poland's highest honor, the Order of the White Eagle;
- The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, declined the Order "For Merit to Poland";
- Ukraine's ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, also announced that he would return his Polish award after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was stripped of the Order of the White Eagle.
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