Poland has stated that the Order of the White Eagle is not revoked posthumously, so the award remains with Benito Mussolini and Catherine II. As for former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, he has not committed any acts that would warrant the revocation of his award.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Agnieszka Jędrzak, Minister of the President’s Office of Poland.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The first two (the Italian dictator Mussolini and the Russian Empress Catherine II) have long since passed away, and Poland does not revoke orders posthumously. And the former German chancellor never insulted the Polish nation as openly as the President of Ukraine has done, although his work on behalf of putin’s Russia does indeed deserve condemnation as something that harms Poland and Europe.

During Schröder’s time in office, no monuments to Hitler or Himmler were erected in Germany, and no unit of the Bundeswehr was named after ‘SS heroes’, the post states.

Jędrzak noted that Zelenskyy was not bothered by the fact that these figures held the Order of the White Eagle when he received his award.

"And he is adding insult to injury by returning it via post. At the heart of the matter is the fact that the Ukrainian leader deliberately insulted people who, over the past four years, have proven themselves to be Ukraine’s best friends. It is not right to honour the murderers of the ancestors of those who helped you when it was a matter of life and death," the minister emphasised.

She added that Karol Nawrocki "withdrew the award, but did not reject the outstretched hand".

"We support Ukraine, but we will not allow ourselves to be insulted," concluded Jędrzak.

What led up to this?

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the UPA.

In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements:

Read more: Nawrocki is doing what Orbán did, this story will end badly, - Zelenskyy