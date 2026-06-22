Nawrocki is doing what Orbán did, this story will end badly, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has linked the decision by Polish leader Karol Nawrocki to strip him of the Order of the White Eagle to internal political struggles in Poland.

He made these remarks in an interview with ‘TSN’, according to Censor.NET.

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Nawrocki’s decision due to internal political struggles

"I see this purely as an electoral process. President Karol Nawrocki is vying with Prime Minister Tusk for his party's prime ministerial seat. We have nothing to do with this; it is their internal affair," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy noted that Nawrocki is continuing his political struggle within his own country by stoking sentiments of hatred towards Ukrainians.

"This is what Orbán did. It’s a bad story. I believe it will end badly," said the president, adding that "one cannot reap political dividends from hatred, as this will ultimately lead to poor relations between nations".

Read more: Nawrocki’s decision to strip Zelenskyy of order weakens Poland’s international standing, - Economy Minister Domanski

A book presented at their first meeting

Zelenskyy also recounted that during his first meeting with Nawrocki in Poland, the latter had presented him with a book about the Volhynia tragedy.

"I went to see him, and his gift to me as we shook hands was a book about the Volhynia tragedy. I don’t talk about it. I haven’t told people. I live with it calmly. Now we’re talking about it openly because he’s taking certain steps that I consider to be wrong," said the Ukrainian leader.

He added that Nawrocki’s country is "a democracy, not a monarchy", so it is necessary to build relations with Ukraine, which is currently defending Europe, including Poland.

Zelenskyy also spoke about inviting Nawrocki to visit Ukraine.

"He’s been president for a year — and hasn’t been to Ukraine. He talks about supporting Ukraine, but he hasn’t been here. The Polish Prime Minister has visited on numerous occasions; Poland supports us, and the people support us," he said.

Read more: Further involvement of politicians in Ukraine and Poland in conflict is strategic mistake, - Tusk

What led up to this?

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the UPA.

In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements:

Read more: Zvarych, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland, has declined Polish honour in protest