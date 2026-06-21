Nawrocki’s decision to strip Zelenskyy of order weakens Poland’s international standing, - Economy Minister Domanski

The decision by Polish President Karol Nawrocki to strip Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle weakens Poland’s international standing.

This was stated by Poland’s Minister of Finance and Economy, Andrzej Domanski, according to Censor.NET, citing TVN24.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Bad timing

"I believe this decision is a very serious mistake on the part of the president. This decision weakens Poland’s international standing. I think it will also have certain consequences, particularly economic ones. This is a decision that Russia is delighted with," Domanski said.

According to him, Nawrocki's decision was taken "at a very inopportune time" given the International Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, due to take place in Gdańsk on 25–26 June.

Read more: Zelenskyy will make decision on conference in Gdansk after tomorrow’s report, - Sybiha

He emphasised that it would be difficult to explain to Poland’s international partners why the President of Ukraine had been stripped of Poland’s highest state honour at a time when Ukraine is at war with Russia.

Russia – a common enemy

"We must reduce tensions, seek understanding and refrain from making decisions that please our common enemy, which is undoubtedly Russia," Domanski remarked.

He added that the Polish government is committed to strengthening the country’s security and developing the national economy: "Unfortunately, the decisions the president is currently making do nothing to further this goal."

Domanski also suggested that Nawrocki’s decision could have a negative impact on the conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Read more: Kuchma declined Polish Order of White Eagle

What led up to this?

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the UPA.

In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements: