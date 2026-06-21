Zelenskyy will make decision on conference in Gdansk after tomorrow’s report, - Sybiha
Tomorrow, June 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hear a report on preparations for the conference on Ukraine’s recovery, scheduled to take place in Gdańsk on June 25–26.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this during the "Yedyni Novyny" telethon, according to Censor.NET.
"On Monday, we will brief the President of Ukraine on our readiness for the Conference on Ukraine's Recovery, the implications of various decisions, and the arrangements for holding the conference. Based on the results of this briefing, the President will make a decision," Sybiha noted.
What happened before that?
Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honor, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the UIA.
In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements:
- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha declined the Commander's Cross with Star of the Order of Merit of Poland in response to Polish President Karol Nawrocki's decision to strip Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Poland's highest honor, the Order of the White Eagle;
- The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, declined the Order "For Merit to Poland";
- Ukraine's ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, also announced that he would return his Polish award following President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's revocation of the Order of the White Eagle.
- On June 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Order of the White Eagle to Polish President Karol Nawrocki.
- In addition, Leonid Kuchma, the second president of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko, the third president of Ukraine, and Petro Poroshenko, the fifth president of Ukraine, also announced that they were declining the Polish Order of the White Eagle.
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