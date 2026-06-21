Zelenskyy will make decision on conference in Gdansk after tomorrow’s report, - Sybiha

Tomorrow, June 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hear a report on preparations for the conference on Ukraine’s recovery, scheduled to take place in Gdańsk on June 25–26.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this during the "Yedyni Novyny" telethon, according to Censor.NET.

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"On Monday, we will brief the President of Ukraine on our readiness for the Conference on Ukraine's Recovery, the implications of various decisions, and the arrangements for holding the conference. Based on the results of this briefing, the President will make a decision," Sybiha noted.

Read more: Ukraine did not seek escalation in relations with Poland, we will mirror all steps, - Sybiha

What happened before that?

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honor, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the UIA.

In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements: