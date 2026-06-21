Ukraine did not seek escalation in relations with Poland, we will mirror all steps, - Sybiha

Ukraine did not seek to create such tensions in its bilateral relations with Poland.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this during the "Yedyni Novyny" telethon, according to Censor.NET.

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What does Sibiga say?

"We have always taken a constructive approach, valued our relationship with Poland, and been grateful for the assistance we received," he said.

"It is very important right now not to politicize sensitive issues from the historical past. Yes, there were difficult chapters, but let historians discuss them... Disrespect for the President of Ukraine is not just about medals. It is about disrespect for Ukrainian soldiers, for the Ukrainian people, and for our right to have a history. We will not tolerate this," added Sybiha.

Read more: Poroshenko, following in footsteps of Kuchma and Yushchenko, has declined Order of White Eagle: "Award was given to Ukrainians, not to heads of state"

He also stressed that no president of another country will ever again dictate our history to us.

"We will mirror every move, especially if those moves are unfriendly or disrespectful toward our country. The time for turning a blind eye is over...Nawrocki has acted as a destroyer of the positive progress we have made recently. It’s no wonder he’s receiving applause from Moscow," the Ukrainian minister concluded.

What happened before that?

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honor, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the UPA.

In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements: