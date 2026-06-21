Further involvement of politicians in Ukraine and Poland in conflict is strategic mistake, - Tusk
The Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, has stated that the involvement of politicians in Ukraine and Poland in the conflict between the two countries is a "strategic mistake" from which everyone stands to lose.
He wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
A mistake worse than a crime
"The continued involvement of politicians in Poland and Ukraine in the conflict is a strategic mistake from which both sides stand to lose: in business, geopolitical and reputational terms," Tusk noted.
He emphasised that, as is well known, in politics, a mistake is worse than a crime.
"In my discussions with my European partners, I am trying to minimise losses and reduce tensions. This is no easy task," Tusk added.
What led up to this?
Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the UPA.
In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements:
- Ukraine’s Foreign MinisterAndrii Sybiha declined the Commander’s Cross with Star of the Order "For Merit to Poland" in response to Polish President Karol Navrotsky’s decision to strip Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Poland’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle;
- The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, has declined the Order of Merit of Poland;
- Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland, also announced that he was returning his Polish award following President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s stripping of the Order of the White Eagle.
- On 20 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent the Order of the White Eagle to Polish President Karol Nawrocki.
- The second President of Ukraine, Leonid Kuchma, the third President of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko, and the fifth President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, also announced that they were declining the Polish Order of the White Eagle.
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