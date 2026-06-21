Further involvement of politicians in Ukraine and Poland in conflict is strategic mistake, - Tusk

The Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, has stated that the involvement of politicians in Ukraine and Poland in the conflict between the two countries is a "strategic mistake" from which everyone stands to lose.

He wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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A mistake worse than a crime

"The continued involvement of politicians in Poland and Ukraine in the conflict is a strategic mistake from which both sides stand to lose: in business, geopolitical and reputational terms," Tusk noted.

He emphasised that, as is well known, in politics, a mistake is worse than a crime.

"In my discussions with my European partners, I am trying to minimise losses and reduce tensions. This is no easy task," Tusk added.

See more: Former Prime Minister Hroisman is also returning Polish honour to Nawrocki: as sign of solidarity with Ukraine and President. PHOTOS

What led up to this?

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the UPA.

In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements: