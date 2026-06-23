Tusk calls Zelenskyy’s absence from conference gesture of de-escalation

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he is in contact with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko regarding her participation in the conference in Gdansk.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by Tusk during a press conference with the heads of government of the Visegrad Group, Ukrinform writes.

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Contact between governments and assessment of the situation

Tusk said he maintains constant contact with Yuliia Svyrydenko, who will head the Ukrainian delegation at the International Ukraine Recovery Conference.

He noted that the absence of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy from the event does not disappoint him.

"I am in constant contact with Madam Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. She informed me that she would head the delegation. As far as I am concerned, I am not disappointed."

Read more: Polish government supports direct dialogue with Ukraine without intermediaries

De-escalation of tensions and importance of conference

According to the Polish prime minister, emotional tension and inappropriate reactions arose between the presidents of Ukraine and Poland on both sides.

Tusk emphasized that Zelenskyy's absence from the conference may help hold the event without unnecessary tension.

"In my opinion, this means perhaps even a more skillful conduct of the conference, without unnecessary tension, and I see it as a gesture of de-escalation of tensions," Tusk stressed.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference will take place on June 25–26 in Gdansk. About 1,000 companies are expected to participate, including Ukrainian, Polish, and international companies.

Read more: Ukraine is working to reduce tensions in relations with Poland – MFA