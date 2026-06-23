Ukraine is working to reduce tensions in relations with Poland – MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that Kyiv is in constant contact with Poland through diplomatic channels and supports easing emotions.

MFA spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said this on the air of the telethon, Interfax-Ukraine quotes him as saying, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Reducing tensions in relations

Tykhyi emphasized that Ukraine supports dialogue with Poland and is working to ease emotions and smooth over sharp edges in relations.

"We are constantly maintaining contact through diplomatic channels. We, as the MFA, the diplomatic team of the President of Ukraine, are constantly maintaining contact with our Polish colleagues," the MFA spokesperson said.

Read more: Nawrocki is doing what Orbán did, this story will end badly, - Zelenskyy

Poland is Ukraine's ally

According to Tykhyi, in parallel with "bright headlines" and "exchanges of statements" from both sides, "calm diplomatic work" is taking place.

"We are working to ensure that these sharp edges and emotions are still eased. Ukraine's position is very balanced. We are in favor of dialogue. Including on difficult issues of the historical past," Tykhyi emphasized.

The spokesperson added that Ukraine and Poland are allies that have a common enemy — Russia. He added that this primarily concerns the position of the Polish president, which should not be equated either with the position of Poland as a whole or with the position of Polish society.

Read more: Nawrocki’s office announced deterioration in relations with Ukraine due to Kyiv’s decision

Background

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).

In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements:

Read more: Nawrocki responded to Zelenskyy regarding situation with order: ’This is not matter of Polish domestic policy’