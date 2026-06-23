Ukraine is working to reduce tensions in relations with Poland – MFA
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that Kyiv is in constant contact with Poland through diplomatic channels and supports easing emotions.
MFA spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said this on the air of the telethon, Interfax-Ukraine quotes him as saying, Censor.NET reports.
Reducing tensions in relations
Tykhyi emphasized that Ukraine supports dialogue with Poland and is working to ease emotions and smooth over sharp edges in relations.
"We are constantly maintaining contact through diplomatic channels. We, as the MFA, the diplomatic team of the President of Ukraine, are constantly maintaining contact with our Polish colleagues," the MFA spokesperson said.
Poland is Ukraine's ally
According to Tykhyi, in parallel with "bright headlines" and "exchanges of statements" from both sides, "calm diplomatic work" is taking place.
"We are working to ensure that these sharp edges and emotions are still eased. Ukraine's position is very balanced. We are in favor of dialogue. Including on difficult issues of the historical past," Tykhyi emphasized.
The spokesperson added that Ukraine and Poland are allies that have a common enemy — Russia. He added that this primarily concerns the position of the Polish president, which should not be equated either with the position of Poland as a whole or with the position of Polish society.
Background
Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).
In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements:
- Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha declined the Commander’s Cross with Star of the Order ‘For Merit to Poland’ in response to the decision by Polish President Karol Nawrocki to strip Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Poland’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle;
- The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, declined the Order "For Merit to Poland";
- Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland, also announced that he was returning his Polish award following the stripping of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle.
- On 20 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent the Order of the White Eagle to Polish President Karol Nawrocki.
- The second President of Ukraine, Leonid Kuchma, the third President of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko, and the fifth President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, also announced that they were declining the Polish Order of the White Eagle.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password