Nawrocki’s office announced deterioration in relations with Ukraine due to Kyiv’s decision

The office of Polish President Karol Nawrocki believes that Kyiv is responsible for the deterioration of Polish-Ukrainian relations.

According to Censor.NET, Zbigniew Bogucki, head of the Polish president’s office, made this statement during an interview on RMF FM.

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Warsaw accuses Kyiv of escalating relations

According to Bogucki, the current state of relations between the two countries is not related to the Polish president’s decisions.

"Contacts and relations are in poor shape, but not because of anything President Nawrocki did. It is because the Ukrainian side has, in essence, decided to disregard the memory of the victims and the agreements reached in Warsaw," he said.

The head of the Presidential Office also called the decision to name one of the Ukrainian units after the Heroes of the UPA "unacceptable from the standpoint of Polish policy."

Read more: Nawrocki responded to Zelenskyy regarding situation with order: ’This is not matter of Polish domestic policy’

There has been no contact between the presidents yet

Bogucki confirmed that there had been attempts to arrange a meeting between the presidents of Poland and Ukraine, but no such meeting has taken place so far.

At the same time, he noted that diplomatic channels between the countries remain open.

As a reminder, on June 19, Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle due to the controversy surrounding the naming of a Ukrainian military unit after the Heroes of the UPA.

Following this, a number of Ukrainian officials announced their intention to return Polish awards, and a discussion arose regarding Zelenskyy’s possible participation in the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, which is scheduled to take place in Gdańsk.

Read more: Order of White Eagle, which Zelenskyy returned by post, has already been received. It will be placed in safekeeping, - Nawrocki’s spokesperson