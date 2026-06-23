Order of White Eagle, which Zelenskyy returned by post, has already been received. It will be placed in safekeeping, - Nawrocki’s spokesperson

Rafal Leskiewicz, the spokesperson for the President of Poland, has stated that the Order of the White Eagle, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent via "Nova Poshta", has now been received.

This was reported by Polsat News, according to Censor.NET.

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The Order has already been received

"Indeed, the order has been returned. We received it today at the President’s Office," said Nawrocki’s spokesperson.

Read more: Order of discord: what is known about diplomatic row between Ukraine and Poland?

The future of the award

Leskiewicz explained that the returned award "will be sent to the Bureau of Awards and Appointments for safekeeping".

"It will be placed in storage, where it will be kept with dignity and respect, as this is the highest and most important Polish state honour. It will not be awarded to anyone else. The certificate is no longer valid, so the order, together with the certificate, will be placed in storage at the President’s Office," said the Polish President’s spokesperson.

Leskiewicz was also asked whether the conflict between Poland and Ukraine could escalate further.

"I don’t think so. After all, President Karol Nawrocki clearly stated in his statement, published by the President’s Office on Friday, that the revocation of the Order of the White Eagle is not directed against Ukrainians, and that in fact Russia is the enemy of Ukraine, of all of free Europe and the free world. However, in this symbolic context, we could not ignore the fact that the President of Ukraine is naming one of his military units after criminals, the so-called ‘heroes’ of the UPA," said Nawrocki’s spokesperson.

Read more: Ukraine has cancelled meeting between Zelenskyy and Nawrocki, - Przydacz, head of International Policy Bureau

What led up to this?

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the UPA.

In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements:

Read more: Nawrocki responded to Zelenskyy regarding situation with order: ’This is not matter of Polish domestic policy’