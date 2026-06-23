Polish government supports direct dialogue with Ukraine without intermediaries

Polish government spokesperson Adam Szlapka said that Warsaw does not need intermediaries to settle relations with Ukraine amid the latest conflict.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in a report by the Onet portal.

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Warsaw's position on dialogue with Kyiv

During a press conference, Adam Szlapka was asked about a statement by European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho, who expressed Brussels' readiness to act as a mediator in resolving the dispute between Warsaw and Kyiv.

The Polish government spokesperson noted that Poland does not need mediation in relations with Ukraine, although the situation has become more complicated.

"I believe that in Poland's relations with Ukraine, we do not need mediation. Of course, the situation is more complicated than it was before. I believe that it is in the interests of Poland and Ukraine to de-escalate this conflict, because we have things to work on together," Szlapka said.

Read more: Poland’s interest lies in building relations with Ukraine based on vision of future, rather than on traumas of past, - Tusk

Context of conflict and international proposals

In this context, Szlapka mentioned the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk, which could become an opportunity for cooperation between Poland, Ukraine, and Europe.

It was reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy would not take part in the event in Gdansk. The Ukrainian delegation will be headed by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers this decision justified. At the same time, Lithuania said that President Gitanas Nauseda would likely have to facilitate dialogue between the leaders of Poland and Ukraine again.

Read more: Dispute between Poland and Ukraine plays only into hands of aggressor Russia – European Commission