Dispute between Poland and Ukraine plays only into hands of aggressor Russia – European Commission
The diplomatic conflict between the leadership of Poland and Ukraine is seriously undermining European unity and plays solely into the hands of the aggressor state, Russia.
This was stated by European Commission chief spokesperson Paula Pinho, Censor.NET reports.
Only a satisfied observer is in Moscow
Commenting at journalists’ request on the rapid deterioration of relations between Ukraine and Poland, Paula Pinho, the official representative of the EU executive, called on the parties to remain sober-minded.
"It is quite obvious that in such a situation there is only one satisfied observer, and that is the aggressor, so this should not play into its hands. Anything that undermines this unity, including disputes, in this case between a member state and Ukraine, is not helpful. If there is anything we have learned over the past five years in the face of this unprovoked war in Ukraine, it is that unity is our strongest tool," the European Commission chief spokesperson emphasized.
She added that Brussels is ready to engage in the situation and "do whatever is necessary" to ensure that a local conflict between neighbors does not paralyze broader European integration and security processes.
Conference in Gdansk
The upcoming major economic summit, URC 2026, has become a separate marker of tension. Earlier, the office of Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that he would ignore the event because Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly had not sent him an invitation. Later, it became known that the President of Ukraine himself would not come to Gdansk in person.
Despite this chaos, the European Commission assured that European financial support would not be affected. Pinho clarified that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had confirmed her visit to Poland on 25-26 June.
"This is a signal of our support for Ukraine. We are confident that we will not stand in the way of a good conference in Gdansk later this week, and this is an important signal not only from the leaders who will be present, but also an important signal to potential investors," the spokesperson summarized.
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As a reminder, on 19 June, Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle over the situation surrounding the naming of one of Ukraine’s units after the Heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).
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After that, a number of Ukrainian officials announced their intention to return Polish awards, and a discussion also arose over Zelenskyy’s possible participation in the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which is to take place in Gdansk.
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