Von der Leyen will take part in URC-2026 conference in Gdansk – European Commission

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen still plans to attend the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk amid reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not take part in the event.

This was announced at a briefing in Brussels by European Commission chief spokesperson Paula Pinho, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Von der Leyen to attend conference in Gdansk

"As far as I know, President von der Leyen will take part in the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk," the spokesperson confirmed.

She noted that this was an important signal of the European Union’s support for Ukraine.

European Commission stresses importance of unity

"If there is anything we have learned over the past five years, facing this unprovoked war in Ukraine, it is that unity is our strongest tool, and everything that undermines this unity, including disputes, in this case between a member state and Ukraine, is not helpful," she said.

Thus, the conference offers an opportunity to invest and develop, which, according to her, is "exactly the message we want to convey by participating in this conference."

Brussels expects differences between Poland and Ukraine to be resolved.

Asked whether tensions between Ukraine and Poland could affect the enlargement process, Pinho replied that in such situations the only "happy observer" is the aggressor state, Russia.

"We have confidence in the ongoing talks between Poland and Ukraine, and we are confident that this issue will be resolved," Pinho said.

Read more: Nawrocki’s office announced deterioration in relations with Ukraine due to Kyiv’s decision

Background

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the country’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).

In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements:

Read more: Ukraine has cancelled meeting between Zelenskyy and Nawrocki, - Przydacz, head of International Policy Bureau