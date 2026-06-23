Poland’s interest lies in building relations with Ukraine based on vision of future, rather than on traumas of past, - Tusk

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes that it is in his country’s long-term interest to build the best possible relations with Ukraine, based on a vision of a shared future rather than on the traumas of the past.

He stated this ahead of the cabinet meeting, according to Censor.NET.

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Politicians are fuelling tensions between countries

The Polish Prime Minister recalled the solidarity shown by ordinary Poles at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, and the heroism of Ukrainian soldiers defending Europe against Russian aggression. At the same time, he expressed deep regret that this unique historical opportunity for reconciliation is currently being undermined by radicals in both countries.

"I was deeply impressed by the Polish solidarity and the self-sacrifice of the Polish people, who, without any coercion, provided assistance to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. I had hoped that this would mark a positive turning point in Polish-Ukrainian relations. However, in both countries there are politicians who, for various reasons, are more interested in fuelling tensions than in building solidarity and harmony between Ukraine and Poland. At present, it is very easy to stir up anti-Polish sentiment in Ukraine and anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Poland", says Tusk.

An ultimatum to historical revisionism

"I am convinced that it is in Poland’s long-term interest to build the best possible relations, based on a vision of the future rather than on the traumas of the past, although these traumas, particularly on the Polish side, are entirely understandable", the Polish politician emphasised.

Tusk gave assurances that he would not take part in any actions that exacerbate tensions between states, and expressed the hope that he would not be alone in this.

"The future undoubtedly requires us, if we are serious about it, to seek out what unites us and what may be in the shared interests of Poland and Ukraine", the country’s prime minister concluded.

Read more: Order of White Eagle, which Zelenskyy returned by post, has already been received. It will be placed in safekeeping, - Nawrocki’s spokesperson

What led up to it?

On 19 June 2026, the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, stripped the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of the country’s highest honour, the Order of the White Eagle, amid a scandal over the naming of an elite unit of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces after the Heroes of the UPA.

In response, a number of Ukrainian officials issued statements: