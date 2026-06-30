Emergency power cuts introduced in three districts of Odesa – DTEK

Emergency power cuts were introduced in three districts of Odesa on 30 June.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to DTEK Odesa Electric Networks.

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Where the power cuts are in effect

Екстрені відключення застосували у:

Emergency power cuts were introduced in:

Prymorskyi district;

Khadzhybei district;

Kyivskyi district of Odesa.

Power to be out in Bolhrad district until evening

DTEK also reported that on 30 June, electricity supply would be absent in part of Bolhrad district from 06:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

"On 30 June, for the safety of work, there will be no electricity in part of Bolhrad district from 06:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.," the company said.

Residents are advised to check up-to-date information for their address through DTEK’s official resources.

Read more: Due to heat, hourly power outages will be in effect from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., - Ukrenergo