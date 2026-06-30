Curfew in Sumy region shortened to 4 hours: for farmers to work more effectively

In the Sumy region, from 1 July to 15 September 2026, the curfew will be in effect from midnight to 4:00 a.m., allowing farmers to work more efficiently during the period of active field work.

This was reported by the Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET informs.

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"I have signed the relevant joint order. The decision was made at a meeting of the Regional Defence Council together with the military command and relevant services," Hryhorov said.

Farmers’ appeals taken into account

From 1 July to 15 September 2026 inclusive, the curfew will be in effect from 00:00 to 04:00 a.m.

Farmers in the region approached us with this proposal. For them, this additional morning hour is extremely necessary during the period of active seasonal work, when daylight, weather conditions, and the ability to get into the fields on time are all important.

"Security remains the top priority. In frontline communities, the duration of the curfew may change depending on the operational situation," the Regional Military Administration stressed.

Read more: Updated curfew rules introduced in Kyiv