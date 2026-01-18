Updated curfew rules introduced in Kyiv

Updated curfew rules have been introduced in Kyiv. Restrictions remain in place, but necessary exceptions for people have been added.

This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What changes are planned?

"From now on, during curfew hours, you will be able to walk or use private transport, including taxis, to get to the Point of Invincibility or home," Tkachenko wrote.

For Kyiv residents, this means simple and important things:

get home at night, including from a train that arrived late

you can find warmth, light, and help at any time.

In addition, from now on, Points of Resilience can operate around the clock. This applies to both municipal points and responsible businesses that are ready to provide heat, electricity, communications, water, and hot tea.

Patrols are being stepped up

Tkachenko emphasized that the city's security remains a priority.

"Patrolling of the city is being stepped up, and all decisions are being implemented under the control of the security forces. Therefore, it is necessary to carry identification documents with you, and those liable for military service must carry their military registration documents," the official said.

At the same time, ongoing checks of Points of Invincibility continue.

"These should not be formal marks on a map, but real working support centers for people," Tkachenko said.

See more: Zelenskyy held energy conference call: instructed to look into situation with buildings in Kyiv that still have no heating. PHOTO

What preceded it?