Zelenskyy held energy conference call: instructed to look into situation with buildings in Kyiv that still have no heating. PHOTO

Today, 17 January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a special energy conference call.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What was discussed?

In particular, he heard reports on the elimination of the consequences of Russian strikes and the implementation of decisions that should make our cities and communities more resilient.





Watch more: About 50 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating, - Klitschko. VIDEO

What decisions were made?

"First, I would like to thank all the repair crews, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, every energy company, and all the utility services that are actually working right now. The scope of work covers the whole of Ukraine, with relevant tasks in almost every region. The most difficult areas are Kyiv and the surrounding region, Kharkiv and the surrounding region, and Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding region. After the night strike on the Kyiv region, there are additional calls for Gostomel, Bucha, and Irpin - all necessary services are involved. The situation in Odesa should also be corrected during the day. There were also reports regarding the Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions," the statement said.

"Secondly, I have instructed Kyiv to separately investigate those buildings that are still without heating. Unfortunately, there are differences in reports from the city and government levels, even regarding the number of such buildings. The Ministry of Energy and all central authorities must do their utmost to help people. I am grateful to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine for the rapid deployment of additional support points and the expansion of the 112 hotline," the head of state emphasised.

Read more: 56 thousand families left without electricity in Bucha district due to Russian attack - DTEK

"Third, we need to speed up the increase in electricity imports and the procurement of additional equipment from partners as much as possible. All the decisions for this are already in place, and the increase in imports must take place without delay. There are separate instructions for the Minister of Defence of Ukraine regarding the work of the Air Force and the protection of the sky. There will be decisions," he concluded.