Shooting occurred inside car in Mykolaiv: two foreigners were killed, and another man was detained. PHOTO

On the evening of 30 June, a shooting took place in Mykolaiv, resulting in the deaths of two men. Another man has been arrested.

This was reported by the Mykolaiv Regional Police, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the incident?

"In Mykolaiv, the police are investigating the circumstances of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two foreign nationals. The incident took place on 30 June on Heroes of Ukraine Avenue," the statement said.

According to eyewitnesses, several shots were fired whilst an Opel was moving, after which the vehicle drove into a controlled junction.

According to preliminary information, there were three foreign nationals in the Opel. Two men were killed in the shooting. The third person involved in the incident was detained by the police. A firearm was seized from the car.

"Police are securing the scene and carrying out initial investigative measures. Police investigators, forensic experts and operational officers are working at the scene. All the circumstances of the incident are being established. The legal classification of the offence is being determined," the police added.

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