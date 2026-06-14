Shot at passers-by: 47-year-old suspect detained in Irpin. PHOTO

Police in the Kyiv region have detained a man suspected of firing shots at passers-by in the town of Irpin, in the Bucha district.

The incident took place on Saturday evening, according to the Bucha District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kyiv region, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Arrest of a gunman in Irpin

At around 21:14, law enforcement officers received a report of gunfire in one of the city’s districts. It has been preliminarily established that an unknown individual opened fire at passers-by on one of the city’s streets.

Patrol police units and an investigative team arrived at the scene promptly. Law enforcement officers quickly identified the perpetrator and detained him. He turned out to be a 47-year-old local resident.

The police noted that no one was injured as a result of the incident. Investigators have entered details of the incident into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — hooliganism.

Earlier, it was reported that two men were killed in Kyiv during an armed conflict on the premises of a garage cooperative.

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