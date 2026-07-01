Russia struck Zaporizhzhia with KABs: one woman injured, - RMA
On the morning of July 1, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs.
According to Censor.NET, this information was provided by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.
One person was injured as a result of the strike
According to Fedorov, a woman was injured as a result of the Russian attack.
"The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. A woman was wounded. Medical personnel are treating her," the head of the RMA said.
An air raid alert was issued in the Zaporizhzhia region prior to the strike due to the threat of guided bombs.
Details regarding the consequences of the attack are still being confirmed.
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