Russia attacked five gas stations in Dnipropetrovsk region at night: there are dead and wounded, - RMA

On the night of July 1, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with strike drones. Five gas stations were damaged as a result of the attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA.

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A woman was killed, and three other people were injured

According to Ganza, one woman was killed in the attack.

"One woman was killed, and three were injured. The enemy attacked five gas stations in the region overnight," he said.

One of the victims is in the hospital; the other two women are receiving outpatient treatment after receiving medical care.

Fires broke out at the impact sites

As a result of the strikes, fires broke out at all the damaged gas stations, and equipment was also damaged.

In addition, air defense forces shot down 11 Russian attack drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region last night.

In addition, on July 1, the region will be subject to scheduled hourly power outages from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Read more: Single father from Kryvyi Rih sent to military unit, he had no deferment – Dnipropetrovsk Regional TCR