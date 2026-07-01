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Explosions heard in Penza, Russia: threat from UAVs. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Explosions were heard in Penza, Russia. Residents were warned of the danger posed by UAVs.
This was reported by ASTRA, according to Censor.NET.
Warning! Profanity!
Details
Governor Melnichenko stated that debris from the UAV damaged power lines and fell onto an unfinished building.
Meanwhile, locals on social media claim that a local bearing plant was attacked.
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