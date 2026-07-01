Russians wounded seven residents of Donetsk region in day, - RMA
Over the past 24 hours, on June 30, Russian troops wounded seven residents of the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.
According to Filashkin, three people were injured in Kramatorsk. One person each was injured in Sloviansk, Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Mykhailivka, and Svyatogorivka.
The total number of victims has exceeded 13,000
According to official data, 4,138 people have been killed and another 9,745 wounded in the Donetsk region since the start of the full-scale invasion. These figures do not include the casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
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