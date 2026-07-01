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News UAV attack on Donetsk
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Russians wounded seven residents of Donetsk region in day, - RMA

Invaders wounded seven residents of Donetsk region last day

Over the past 24 hours, on June 30, Russian troops wounded seven residents of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

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According to Filashkin, three people were injured in Kramatorsk. One person each was injured in Sloviansk, Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Mykhailivka, and Svyatogorivka.

The total number of victims has exceeded 13,000

According to official data, 4,138 people have been killed and another 9,745 wounded in the  Donetsk region since the start of the full-scale invasion. These figures do not include the casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Read: Drones are launching a massive attack on occupied Donetsk: explosions are heard, and there are power outages. VIDEO + PHOTOS

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shoot out (17796) injury (1070) Donetsk region (5913)
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