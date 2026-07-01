Due to Russian strikes, there are power outages in 6 regions, most difficult situation in Sumy region, - Ministry of Energy

As a result of hostilities and Russian shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions are temporarily without power.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Ministry of Energy.

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Where is the situation the most difficult?

As noted, the most difficult situation is in the Sumy region. Due to damage to power infrastructure caused by hostilities and enemy shelling, the largest number of consumers in the region remain without power. Power company workers are working to restore power to Ukrainian homes as quickly as possible. Restoration work is ongoing around the clock.

Read on "Censor.NET": Russia has once again attacked DTEK's energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region: power supply was quickly restored

Power Outage Due to Severe Weather

Due to severe weather, more than 80 communities in the Zhytomyr, Kyiv, and Chernihiv regions remain without power. Repair crews are working to restore power.

Scheduled Outages

Due to the effects of Russian attacks and abnormally hot weather, which is leading to a significant increase in electricity consumption, today from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., power restriction schedules for industry and businesses will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine, as well as hourly power outage schedules for all categories of consumers up to one rotation.

"We urge consumers, whenever possible, to use high-power electrical appliances between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., and during peak hours—from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.—to conserve electricity as much as possible. This helps maintain the stable operation of the power grid and minimize the need for restrictions," the Ministry of Energy emphasizes.