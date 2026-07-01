If allies allocate additional billions to Ukraine for defense, what should be priority? Vote on Censor.NET’s Telegram channel
To continue shifting the momentum in the war against Russia, Ukraine needs billions in additional defense aid.
If the allies allocate additional billions to Ukraine for defense, what do you think should be the top priority?
Take part in the poll on the Censor.NET Telegram channel and see what our other readers think.
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