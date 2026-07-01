Rada supported creation of new state award - Order of Europe

The Verkhovna Rada approved in the first reading a bill to establish a new state award—the Order of Europe.

According to Censor.NET, this came to light during a plenary session of parliament.

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Who is being nominated for an award?

274 members of parliament voted in favor of Bill No. 15359.

The document provides for amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On State Awards of Ukraine" and the establishment of the Order of Europe.

The award is intended to honor individuals for outstanding contributions to supporting Ukraine’s strategic course toward full membership in the European Union.

The order may also be awarded for significant contributions to assisting Ukraine, strengthening its resilience in defending its independence, developing international cooperation, and promoting democracy, peace, and friendly relations among nations.

What led up to it

As a reminder, Censor.NET previously reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the introduction of a new state award—the Order of Europe.

Read more: Sikorski calls Nawrocki’s decision to take away Order of the White Eagle from Zelenskyy "inadequate": "They humiliated the president personally"