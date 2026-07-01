Heat breaks temperature records in 11 regions of Ukraine – Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

New temperature records were recorded in 11 regions of Ukraine on June 30 amid a wave of abnormal heat.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

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Records were also recorded in the Rivne region

According to weather forecasters, daytime highs exceeded previous historical figures by 0.1–4.2°C.

New records were set in Uzhhorod (+36.5°C), Lviv (+34.5°C), Ternopil (+34.8°C), Lutsk (+34.3°C), Rivne (+34.9°C), Khmelnytskyi (+32.4°C), Zhytomyr (+33.5°C), Vinnytsia (+34.3°C), Kropyvnytskyi (+34.7°C), Mykolaiv (+38.3°C), and Kherson (+36.9°C).

The Ukrhydrometcenter said record figures have been recorded since June 25. The reason was a wave of hot air that reached Ukraine from northern Africa through southern and central Europe.

How to protect yourself from the heat

The Ministry of Health reminds that high air temperatures can adversely affect the cardiovascular system, especially in people with chronic diseases.

Doctors advise drinking enough water, wearing light clothing made of natural fabrics, avoiding exposure to the sun from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., not overloading the body physically, and avoiding alcohol and sweet carbonated drinks.