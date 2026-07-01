Four civilians injured in two Russian drone attacks on Sumy community

Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy on July 1, including hitting a car at a filling station. Three people were injured in the strike, while another woman was wounded in a separate episode of the attack.

This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the regional military administration, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"The Russians struck civilian infrastructure in the regional centre with drones," the statement said.

Strike on filling station

One of the UAVs hit a civilian car on the premises of a filling station. The car was destroyed by fire.

Three people were injured: the driver, a female passenger, and a filling station employee.

See more: Attacks on Sumy region: 9-storey block hit and heavy shelling of region over past 24 hours. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Another woman was wounded as a result of another strike on the city.

All the injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance. According to preliminary information, there are no serious injuries.

"The Russians continue to intensively attack civilian infrastructure. During air raid alerts and other threats, stay in safe places," the regional military administration urged.

See more: Occupiers hit petrol stations in Sumy: three people injured. PHOTOS