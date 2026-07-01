Three people were killed and 32 wounded in single day in Kherson region as result of shelling

In the Kherson region, three people were killed and a further 32 sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of shelling throughout the day.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a press release from the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Shelling in the region: fatalities and dozens of injured

According to the investigation, on 1 July 2026, the Russian army attacked settlements in the Kherson region using artillery and various types of drones.

In Kherson, two women were killed as a result of a drone attack on a minibus. Another local woman sustained fatal injuries following the explosion of a strike drone.

One person was injured in Novoraisk, Inzhenerne and Novomykolaivka. The other casualties are residents of Kherson. They include civil servants, local government officials and healthcare workers.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into allegations of war crimes.

It was previously reported that Russian forces attacked an administrative building in Kherson: one woman was killed and 19 people were injured.

See more: Ruscists hit minibus in Kherson with drone: two dead, 6 injured. PHOTOS