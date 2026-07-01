Vasyl Kostyuk supports the winners of the 2026 Polish Open international karate competition

PR

The Polish town of Bielsko-Biala was the site of a major celebration of children’s karate. At the prestigious 2026 Open Polish, which brought together nearly 3,000 karateka from many countries, Ukraine’s Lider Club achieved phenomenal results.

Ukraine’s young athletes garnered 15 gold, 3 silver and 11 bronze medals, taking first place in the overall team rankings. The Ukrainian Federation of Karate’s sponsor Vasyl Kostyuk has added a $3,000 bonus for the club’s excellent result and the high-quality training it has given the young karateka.

Kostyuk says that for him what’s important is for the kids to feel the value of their efforts.

"When a child comes to practice day after day for years, turning down all kinds of fun and games, learns to lose gracefully, learns to get up after a defeat and keep training—that is a great path," says Kostyuk. "And when that path leads to this kind of result, to victory at one of the biggest tournaments in Europe, this kid needs not just praise, but celebration."

The entrepreneur believes that sports are necessary for all children, even if they never go professional

"Not everyone can become a world or European champion," Kostyuk points out. "And that’s quite normal. The main thing is not the medals. Sports shape a person. They teach discipline, responsibility, respect towards others, team work, and the ability to overcome obstacles. In today’s world, where kids are surrounded by gadgets, instant gratification and an excess of information, sports offer a kind of compass that helps the individual not get lost."

Kostyuk believes the victory of Ukrainian young people at international competitions is particularly significant today.

"It means a lot more than just an athletic accomplishment," he says. "Children are growing up in extraordinarily difficult times right now. They live in the midst of a war, with anxiety and uncertainty. And when they step onto the tatami abroad, they represent not just their own club or city. They represent Ukraine."

Every such victory reminds the world of the strength, indomitability and talent of Ukrainians, he adds.

"I look at these kids, and I understand that our country has a future."

Previously, Vasyl Kostyuk supported Ukraine’s national reserve children’s team in karate that took 13 medals at the 2026 Sofia Open.

For his contributions to the development and support of young karateka, the Ukrainian Federation of Karate awarded Vasyl Kostyuk a sandan or third degree blackbelt.