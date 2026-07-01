210 combat engagements since start of day: enemy attacks most in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk directions, General Staff says

In total, 210 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This is stated in the update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian shelling

The aggressor launched two missile strikes (using two missiles), carried out 53 air strikes involving 158 guided aerial bombs, used 6,667 kamikaze drones for attacks, and conducted 2,150 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 41 shelling attacks on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian troops, six of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in Kharkiv region

Over the course of the day, in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy assaulted the positions of Ukrainian units 13 times toward Ternova, Chaikivka, Sheviakivka, Zarubynka, Khatnie, and near Lyman, Starytsia and Artilne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Read more: Since beginning of day, 203 combat engagements took place, AFU repelled 25 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

Hostilities in the east

Six attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction near Novoselivka and toward the settlements of Stavky, Ozerne and Lyman. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces successfully stopped 22 attempts by the invaders to move forward toward the settlements of Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka and near Riznykivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian invaders carried out three attacks toward Tykhonivka and Mykolaivka and near Chasiv Yar.

Read more: "Roscosmos" facility in Penza, as well as enemy bridges and depots, have been struck, - General Staff

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defence Forces repelled 17 enemy assaults near the settlements of Novodmytrivka, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Stepanivka, and toward Raiske.

The enemy carried out 23 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Vasylivka, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske and Udachne, and toward the settlements of Toretske, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Serhiivka, Novohrishyne and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 22 occupiers were eliminated, and 21 were wounded in this area today. An ammunition depot, a fuel and lubricants depot, four vehicles and three pieces of the enemy’s special equipment were destroyed. Four enemy vehicles, two pieces of special equipment, one armoured combat vehicle and a UAV control point were damaged. A total of 286 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Read more: Since beginning of day, 203 combat engagements took place, AFU repelled 25 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times near the settlements of Sichneve and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defence Forces successfully repelled 16 enemy attacks near Dobropillia and toward the settlements of Hirke, Rivne, Krynychne, Huliaipilske and Charivne. One more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance near the settlement of Mali Shcherbaky.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions.