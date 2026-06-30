Since beginning of day, 203 combat engagements took place, AFU repelled 25 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

In total, since the beginning of this day, 30 June, 203 combat engagements have taken place on the front line.

This is stated in the General Staff update of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Russian shelling

The enemy carried out 51 air strikes and dropped 163 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 6,097 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 2,200 shelling attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

Read more: Three bridges, ruscists’ depot and command posts struck in Russia and temporarily occupied territories – General Staff

Situation in the north

Five combat engagements were recorded in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, four of which are still ongoing. The enemy carried out 51 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, two of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in Kharkiv region

During the day, in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy assaulted the positions of our units five times toward Mala Vovcha and Khatnie and near Starytsia and Artilne.

In the Kupiansk direction, today the enemy launched four assaults on the positions of the Defence Forces in the areas of Kolisnykivka and Borivska Andriivka, and toward Petropavlivka and Kivsharivka.

See more: Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war stand at approximately 1,403,550 personnel (+1,350 in past 24 hours), 12,067 tanks, 45,040 artillery systems and 24,851 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the east

Six attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction toward the settlements of Stavky, Lyman, Ozerne, Borova, and Novoselivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces successfully stopped 19 attempts by the invaders to move forward toward the settlements of Kryva Luka, Ozerne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and near Riznykivka. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement is ongoing near Malynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defence Forces repelled 19 enemy assaults in the areas of Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In total, the enemy carried out 25 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Hryshyne, Novomykolaivka, Nykanorivka, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Udachne, and toward Serhiivka and Bilytske.

According to preliminary estimates, 38 occupiers were eliminated and 10 wounded there today; an ammunition depot, one vehicle, and one unit of enemy special equipment were destroyed. Three artillery systems and two enemy vehicles were damaged. A total of 152 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Read more: Putin orders Russian General Staff to calculate options for offensive from north, Chernihiv region most likely target – Syrskyi

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Piddubne, Ternove, and Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defence Forces successfully repelled 14 enemy attacks toward the settlements of Kosivtseve, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove, and Charivne. One more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions.

Read more: Since start of 2026, Defence Forces have liberated more than 670 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory, - Syrskyi